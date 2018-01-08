Illinois EPA promoting awareness of vehicle recalls

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is partnering with the National Safety Council to promote awareness of vehicle recalls.

The goal is to inform drivers about the importance of checking their vehicle's recall status and scheduling free repairs if they're needed. The Illinois EPA plans to put up posters at vehicle emissions testing facilities promoting the "Check to Protect" program. Officials say the Illinois EPA is the first agency to partner with "Check to Protect" as part of its emissions testing program.

Motorists will need their vehicle identification number, which is located on the driver's side door jamb or windshield.

Officials say one in four vehicles on the road in Illinois has an open recall, many of which can pose safety risks if neglected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.