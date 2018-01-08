Missouri's McCaskill raises $2.9M for re-election bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's re-election campaign says she raised close to $2.9 million in the past few months.

Spokeswoman Meira Bernstein on Monday said McCaskill spent about $941,000 in the same three-month time period. A release from the campaign says the senator now has more than $9 million in cash on hand to spend on a run for a third term.

The campaign says the average donation in 2017 was $64.

McCaskill is running for re-election in a state won by President Donald Trump, and she's considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents.

Republican contenders include Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is considered a rising star in his party.

