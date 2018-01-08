Missouri's McCaskill raises $2.9M for re-election bid

Two crashes in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties in Missouri involved six vehicles in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55.
Two crashes in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties in Missouri involved six vehicles in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, temperatures will warm through the morning and afternoon hours, but the fog will likely hang around and make for another gloomy day with on and off drizzle.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, temperatures will warm through the morning and afternoon hours, but the fog will likely hang around and make for another gloomy day with on and off drizzle.
Water in the city of Clarkton, Missouri will not be shut off Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Water in the city of Clarkton, Missouri will not be shut off Tuesday, Jan. 9.
There's good news for hunters who were lamenting the end of controlled pheasant hunting season in Illinois.
There's good news for hunters who were lamenting the end of controlled pheasant hunting season in Illinois.
Lawmakers are scheduled to question members of Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration about the deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy .
Lawmakers are scheduled to question members of Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration about the deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy .