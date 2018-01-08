Two injured in single-vehicle crash in Greenville, KY

Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 9:25 a.m.

Michael Johnson, 64 of Hopkinsville, was traveling north on KY 171 with a passenger, Brenda Jones, according to KSP.

The wet conditions caused Johnson to lose control of the vehicle on a curve. Johnson's vehicle left the right side of the road, hit an embankment and several trees before stopping back on the road.

Johnson and Jones were both transported to Muhlenberg County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

