Two injured in single-vehicle crash in Greenville, KY

Fire officials are calling a mobile home a total loss after a fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri Monday night on January 8.
Fire officials are calling a mobile home a total loss after a fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri Monday night on January 8.
Two crashes in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties in Missouri involved six vehicles in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55.
Two crashes in New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties in Missouri involved six vehicles in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, temperatures will warm through the morning and afternoon hours, but the fog will likely hang around and make for another gloomy day with on and off drizzle.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says, temperatures will warm through the morning and afternoon hours, but the fog will likely hang around and make for another gloomy day with on and off drizzle.
Water in the city of Clarkton, Missouri will not be shut off Tuesday, Jan. 9.
Water in the city of Clarkton, Missouri will not be shut off Tuesday, Jan. 9.
There's good news for hunters who were lamenting the end of controlled pheasant hunting season in Illinois.
There's good news for hunters who were lamenting the end of controlled pheasant hunting season in Illinois.
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.
The dog’s owner allegedly punched and kicked the dog before throwing her in the trunk.
The dog’s owner allegedly punched and kicked the dog before throwing her in the trunk.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
The apartment building was badly damaged, so residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while.
The apartment building was badly damaged, so residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
A bite from the brown recluse spider sent this Nebraska man to the hospital.
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.
A mother and her two small children were found dead after the mom's vehicle wound up in a pond.
A mother and her two small children were found dead after the mom's vehicle wound up in a pond.
Surf City police believe inclement weather was a contributing factor in a crash that killed 20-year-old Dax Christopher Baker early Thursday morning.
Surf City police believe inclement weather was a contributing factor in a crash that killed 20-year-old Dax Christopher Baker early Thursday morning.