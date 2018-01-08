John J. Pershing VA Medical Center urges healthy choice to start off 2018

The new year is met with new resolutions and John J. Pershing VA Medical Center aims to continue their pledge to provide care to veterans.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has programs for veterans with health-conscious goals who want to become more active, quit smoking, learn how to cook healthier meals and be more proactive about their healthcare.

Anyone needing help setting up meal plans or struggling to find joy this holiday season can find help with John J. Pershing VAMC's Nutrition Services, MOVE! Program or one of their therapists to help jump-start the year right.

John J. Pershing VAMC's main facility is in Poplar Bluff, with clinics in Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, West Plains, and Salem in Missouri. Tere are also clinics in Paragould and Pocahontas, Arkansas. John J. Pershing has a wide range of healthcare services including mental health, primary care, a wide range of specialty care services, high-functioning telehealth capabilities and a host of ‘Whole Health’ initiatives to help veteran take control of their healthcare.

If you are a Veteran not yet enrolled with the VA Healthcare system, you may not even know about all that is available to you. If you would like to learn more about the services we provide, please contact John J. Pershing VAMC eligibility office at (573)-778-4730.

