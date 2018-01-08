Heartland Hoops featured games for Friday 1/12

More>>

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.

Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.

Alabama rides wave in 26-23 OT thriller against Georgia

Alabama rides wave in 26-23 OT thriller against Georgia

The Latest: Georgia arrives with backup TE on crutches.