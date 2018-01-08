Corinth Rd. in Williamson Co., IL back open after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Corinth Rd. in Williamson Co., IL back open after crash

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A traffic crash closed Corinth Road between Dillingham Road and Somers Church Road, according to Emergency Management.

That section of road reopened around 3 p.m.

