Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative to host drug addiction panel

Kentucky State Police will host a drug addiction panel on Jan. 16.

It will take place at 1 p.m. at the Barnes Auditorium, Carson-Myer Heart Center at Baptist Health Paducah.

The Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative will be discussed and its potential impact on drug addiction in the community.

Speakers include Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders, KSP Post 01 Commander Charles White, Executive Director for the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Van Ingram, UNITE Deputy Director Tom Vicini, and Baptist Health Dr. Whitlow.

