Severe winter weather causes fewer blood donations

Severe winter weather across the country has impacted the number of blood donations according to the American Red Cross.

Blood donations dropped over the holidays, as well.

The Red Cross serves cancer treatment centers and hospitals throughout the year.

According to the organization, the weather impact caused more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

For more information visit redcrossblood.org.

