KSP cadets report for training

New recruits from throughout the Commonwealth and three other states reported to the state police academy in Frankfort, Kentucky for training.

According to Kentucky State Police, 75 cadets began training on Sunday, Jan. 7. Training lasts for 24 weeks.

The cadets will complete more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.

According to state police, statistics show that 35-percent of the cadets do not complete the program.

“Fifty-six troopers retired last year,” says KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “That leaves the agency with 835 troopers as of January 1 which is well below the agency’s authorized strength of 1,070. This cadet class will help us replenish our ranks to help serve and protect the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

Graduation is scheduled for June 2018.

