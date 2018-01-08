1 sent to hospital after crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah, Kentucky woman was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Monday, Jan. 8.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 11:20 a.m. on Oaks Road.

The vehicle was headed eastbound when it slid off the road into a ditch.

The vehicle then went airborne and rolled several times after hitting an embankment.

The driver, Crystal D. Hansen, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-debilitating injuries.

The road was shut down for 30 minutes.

Reidland Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance assisted at the scene.

