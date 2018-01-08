Flu season appears to be peaking early in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - State records show that the flu season in Illinois appears to be peaking early this year.

The Chicago Tribune reports that there are more than 100 more influenza outbreaks across the state this season compared with last season at this time. State records show current levels are higher than most flu seasons since 2009-2010. There were 344 flu-related intensive care unit admissions across Illinois and 135 outbreaks from the start of 2017 through Dec. 31. That's compared with 40 admissions and 11 outbreaks in 2016 and 56 admissions and two outbreaks in 2015.

State health officials on Dec. 27 were prompted by the high number of cases to recommend that hospitals limit visitors and take precautions to prevent and control the spread of the flu.

