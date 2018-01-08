Flu season appears to be peaking early in Illinois

A traffic crash has closed Corinth Road between Dillingham Road and Somers Church Road, according to Emergency Management.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
The flu outbreak has reached residents in Ste. Genevieve County with record breaking numbers.
The flu outbreak has reached residents in Ste. Genevieve County with record breaking numbers. Recently, the county hit over the 100 mark for reported flu cases in just one week alone.
If you're hoping for snow, keep your fingers crossed because there is a chance of accumulating snow later in the week.
Traffic is moving again on Highway 32 near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri on Monday, January 8 after a crash.
