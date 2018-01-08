Traffic moving again on Hwy. 32 near Ste. Genevieve after crash

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one vehicle side-swiped the other vehicle. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

At least two people were injured in the crash. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Traffic is moving again on Highway 32 near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri on Monday, January 8 after a crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the car crossed the center line during a curve in the road and side-swiped the back of the truck, which caused the truck to overturn and sent the car into a small ditch.

The crash involved a car and a truck from a Farmington, Mo. company.

One person had "minor injuries," according to the highway patrol.

As of 1:50 p.m., officers were still on scene but traffic was moving.

