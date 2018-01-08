Stalking awareness event coming to Jonesboro, IL

January is National Stalking Awareness Month and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds is urging the public to stay safe.

An event centering around public education and awareness will be held in the Community Room in the Courthouse in Jonesboro, Illinois on January 10 at 11:30 a.m.

The event will encourage the public to learn more about this dangerous crime to help fight the problem.

Anticipated presenters are Scott Harvel, Union County Sheriff, Cathy McClanahan, Executive Director of the Women's Center, and Tyler R. Edmonds, Union County State's Attorney.

The Union County State’s Attorney’s Office encourages community members to report incidents of stalking and promote awareness and public education about stalking during the annual observance.

For more information, please contact the State’s Attorney’s Office at 618-833-7216. Additional information is also available at www.stalkingawarenessmonth.org and www.ovw.usdoj.gov.

