Stalking awareness event coming to Jonesboro, IL

This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
A traffic crash has closed Corinth Road between Dillingham Road and Somers Church Road, according to Emergency Management.
The flu outbreak has reached residents in Ste. Genevieve County with record breaking numbers. Recently, the county hit over the 100 mark for reported flu cases in just one week alone.
If you're hoping for snow, keep your fingers crossed because there is a chance of accumulating snow later in the week.
Traffic is moving again on Highway 32 near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri on Monday, January 8 after a crash.
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
A Baton Rouge man facing child pornography charges will await his day in court behind prison bars.
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating whether a video depicting alleged animal cruelty circulating on social media happened in the parish.
H&M was forced to apologize after a hoodie posted to their website caused an outrage on social media.
