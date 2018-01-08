Sikeston, MO urgent care extends hours for flu season

Urgent Care in Sikeston, Missouri has extended its hours for the remainder of the cold and flu season.

The announcement comes from Ferguson Medical Group. Officials said the change includes an extension on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Assistant Network Administrator Clay Guthrie said, it is proving to be a rough season and the extension aims to keep more people healthy.

