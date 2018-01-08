3 arrested on drug charges in Poplar Bluff, MO

Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri arrested three people on drug charges late Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. a license plate reader installed on Officer Billie Duckett's vehicle received a stolen vehicle alert while Duckett was on patrol in south Poplar Bluff.

Officer Ducket stopped the vehicle in the McDonald's parking lot on Highway 53. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 22-year-old Oliver James Issac of Poplar Bluff.

Issac was charged with possession of amphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Butler County dangerous drugs warrant. His bond for these charges in $10,000. He was also charged with a Wayne County failure to register a motor vehicle warrant. His bond for this charge is $103.

Phillips was charged with felon in possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Poplar Bluff Municipal Peace Disturbance warrant. Her bond is $500 cast.

Carter was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There were also two passengers in the vehicle, 34-year-old Lashawna Phillips of Poplar Bluff and 17-year-old Joseph Bradley of Doniphan.

Both Issac and Phillips were revealed to have three active warrants.

During a search of the vehicle, Duckett with the assistance of other officers located two suspected bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three handguns, one of which was stolen and a second which had the serial numbers removed.

All three occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest, processed and later lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.

