Democratic attorney general candidates to face off at forum

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois attorney general candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are scheduled to participate in one of their first candidate forums ahead of the March primary.

It's an open race after Attorney General Lisa Madigan unexpected announced last year that she would not to seek a fifth term.

Eight Democrats are expected to be on the ballot, including two state lawmakers and a former governor. They are state Sen. Kwame Raoul, state Rep. Scott Drury and former Gov. Pat Quinn.

The event on Monday evening is being hosted by University of Chicago students and College Democrats of Illinois.

Two Republican candidates, including attorney Erika Harold, have submitted candidate petitions for the Republican nomination.

The primary is March 20.

