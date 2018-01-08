Democratic attorney general candidates to face off at forum

January is National Stalking Awareness Month and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds is urging the public to stay safe.
January is National Stalking Awareness Month and Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds is urging the public to stay safe.
If you're hoping for snow, keep your fingers crossed because there is a chance of accumulating snow later in the week.
If you're hoping for snow, keep your fingers crossed because there is a chance of accumulating snow later in the week.
A state audit shows Missouri is paying out income tax refunds later and later because the state is short on cash.
A state audit shows Missouri is paying out income tax refunds later and later because the state is short on cash.
Urgent Care in Sikeston, Missouri has extended its hours for the remainder of the cold and flu season.
Urgent Care in Sikeston, Missouri has extended its hours for the remainder of the cold and flu season.
A barge worker has died in what's being called a work-related accident in Livingston County, Kentucky.
A barge worker has died in what's being called a work-related accident in Livingston County, Kentucky.