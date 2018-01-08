Carterville, IL man found with helmet, ballistic vest and rifle arrested

A Carterville, Illinois man was arrested after police found him armed with an AR-15 rifle.

Carterville Police officers responded to a call about a man with a gun on Sunday, Jan. 7 around 7 a.m.

When they arrived at 703 Laclede Ave. officers encountered a subject wearing a green army helmet and a ballistic vest who was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Gregory Martin of Carterville. He was taken into custody without incident.

Martin was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful use of body armor, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

He was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

