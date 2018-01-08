Wet road blamed for crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

One person had to go to the hospital after a crash on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

It happened in the northbound lanes near the intersection at Cape Center Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The driver of the Tahoe told investigators that the vehicle in front of her was slowing down. She said she tried to stop, but couldn't thanks to the wet pavement.

The driver said she tried to swerve to miss hitting the car in front of her but hit a truck heading the other direction instead.

A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was moving as of 8 a.m.

