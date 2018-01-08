Early morning fire breaks out at Miner, MO McDonald's

A fire broke out at a McDonald's in Miner, Missouri Monday morning.

The Miner Fire Department responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. as a mutual aid company for a reported structure fire.

Rescue Engine 65 responded from Blodgett Station #1. Fire officials found that an HVAC unit on the roof was on fire.

The fire was extinguished and Miner was in overhaul mode upon arrival.

There was minimal damage to the building and the HVAC unit.

Sikeston DPS and Sikeston Fire Protection District also responded as mutual aid companies.

