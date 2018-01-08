First Alert: Dreary today, snow chances later in the week

If you're hoping for snow, keep your fingers crossed because there is a chance of accumulating snow later in the week.

Monday looks to be a cool, dreary day across the Heartland.

Temperatures will remain above freezing as the rain slowly pushes eastward through the first half of the day.

Areas of drizzle, rain, and fog will slow you down a bit. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 40s.

Freezing fog is possible late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, so watch out for slick spots.

The next couple of days will be mild, but clouds, fog and drizzle will hang with us.

Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s by the middle of the week.

Widespread rain is expected Thursday, but cold air will move in Thursday night into Friday so a changeover to snow looking very likely.

Accumulation is possible.

