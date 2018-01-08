Police: Missing Bernie, MO man found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Missing Bernie, MO man found safe

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Missing Truck Driver Alert Network) (Source: Missing Truck Driver Alert Network)
BERNIE, MO (KFVS) -

A Bernie, Missouri man reported missing over the weekend has been found safe. 

According to police in Bernie, he was been entered into their database but is no longer considered missing.

He was reportedly traveling home from Houston, Texas.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly