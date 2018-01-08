Madison County, MO officials warn of dangerous roads

Laura Wibbenmeyer says, temperatures will remain above freezing as the rain slowly pushes eastward through the first half of the day.
A barge worker has died in what's being called a work-related accident in Livingston County, Kentucky.
According to police in Bernie, he has been entered into their database and they are waiting for other agencies for more information.
Drivers are urged to watch out for slick roads in Madison County, Missouri.
A college student has died after she was struck by vehicle that crashed into a Missouri bar.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.
Rare talks between the two Koreas have raised hopes for Olympic cooperation, but sharp differences are expected on political, military issues.
Crews in the Holly Hill area are responding to a structure fire.
A Texas A&M sports reported has been reported missing after covering a football camp in Houston on Saturday.
