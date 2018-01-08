Madison County, MO officials warn of dangerous roads

Drivers are urged to watch out for slick roads in Madison County, Missouri.

Dispatch was informed of some of the state lettered highways and county roads getting slick.

That includes highways like C Highway, JJ Highway, and N Highway.

Officials said the Missouri Department of Transportation has been contacted but state lettered highways are lower on the priority list.

They are asking people to please stay home unless you absolutely have to leave your home.

If you do have to get out, use extreme caution and slow your pace. If you get into a collision, stay in your vehicle and call 911.

