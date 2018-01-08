5 things to know 1/8

Good morning, it is Monday, January 8.

First Alert Forecast

This morning is a little wet across the area.

Waking up areas will see drizzle and rain and some will have dense fog.

Temperatures in the Heartland are above freezing this morning.

Most of the rain will move out by noon but clouds and even some light drizzles will stick around throughout the day.



Dense fog and drizzle will be the main stories for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to warm up, near 60 on Wednesday.



There is a potential for storms as a system moves in Thursday evening into Friday. It will start as rain and change to snow, accumulations look possible.

Making headlines

A social media post out of Virginia seemed to imply a school shooting and caused a scare in the McCracken County.

The suspect in a deadly stabbing in Red Bud, Illinois was taken into custody Sunday.

Police in Cape Girardeau are asking the public to stay off frozen bodies of water.

An icy roadway is cited as the cause of a crash late Sunday night in Reynolds County, Missouri.

