Social media post in Virginia causes scare for several Heartland schools

A post on social media that started in Virginia caused a scare in Murray and McCracken County, Kentucky as well as in Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the post included a photo of firearms and statements about a possible school shooting.

Students and parents called authorities about the post circulating Sunday evening.





After looking into the information, officials found that the post originated in Monticello Virginia at Monticello High School in Albemarle County. They confirmed with the authorities in Virginia, that they were aware of the post and have currently a juvenile in police custody.



Sheriff Jon Hayden said there is no connection with McCracken County schools.

Schools in Murray Kentucky were also affected. The Murray Police Department posted on social media to let worried students and parents know that they are safe.

In the reported post, "MHS" was mentioned but a school's name was not specified.



The post also affected schools in Murphysboro, Illinois. The school also posted on social media to let people know that there is no threat.

The post was found to have originated on Snapchat, then copied and shared on other platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Criminal charges are pending for the juvenile responsible for the post.

