Icy conditions cause crash in Reynolds Co., MO

A crash took place in Reynolds County, Missouri late Sunday night on January 7 due to icy conditions on the roadway.

It happened around midnight.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol officials, a tractor-trailer went off the road and another vehicle ran into it.

Missouri Highway Patrol has since treated the roads and conditions have improved.

There were no injuries reported in this crash.

Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.