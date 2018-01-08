Deadline for KYTC Civil Engineering & Civil Engineering Technolo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadline for KYTC Civil Engineering & Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship applications is Feb. 1

Written by Julie Bollinger, Production Assistant
(Source: KYTC) (Source: KYTC)
KENTUCKY (KFVS) -
The deadline for the Applications for the Civil Engineering Scholarship and the Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship are due Feb. 1, 2018.  
SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinehas two scholarship programs available to Kentucky residents: 
Civil Engineering Scholarship Program (CESP):  The Cabinet will be awarding a limited number of scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year to students attending University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, or Kentucky State University for a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. 
Scholarships may be awarded to freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior college students. Freshman and sophomore students receive $6,200 per semester, and junior and senior students receive $6,600 per semester toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. The program includes summer and full-time work opportunities.
Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship Program (CETSP):  The Cabinet will be awarding a limited number of scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year for students attending Bluegrass Community & Technical College in Lexington, Kentucky, or Big Sandy Community & Technical College in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, for an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology. 
Each scholarship student from either of the colleges will receive $3,000 per semester toward the completion of an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology.   The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has worked with the Cabinet to develop a program that prepares students for work with the Cabinet during summers and upon graduation.  
If you have any questions, please contact the Scholarship Program Coordinator, Cherie Mertz, at Cherie.Mertz@ky.gov or (502) 782-4794.

