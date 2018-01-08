Deadline for KYTC Civil Engineering & Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship applications is Feb. 1

The deadline for the Applications for the Civil Engineering Scholarship and the Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship are due Feb. 1, 2018.

SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The Kentucky Transportation Cabine t has two scholarship programs available to Kentucky r esidents :

Civil Engineering Scholarship Program (CESP): The Cabinet will be awarding a limited number of scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year to students attending University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, or Kentucky State University for a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

Scholarships may be awarded to freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior college students. Freshman and sophomore students receive $6,200 per semester, and junior and senior students receive $6,600 per semester toward the completion of a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. The program includes summer and full-time work opportunities.

Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship Program ( CETSP ) : The Cabinet will be awarding a limited number of scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year for students attending Bluegrass Community & Technical College in Lexington, Kentucky, or Big Sandy Community & Technical College in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, for an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology.

Each scholarship student from either of the colleges will receive $3,000 per semester toward the completion of an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) has worked with the Cabinet to develop a program that prepares students for work with the Cabinet during summers and upon graduation.

If you have any questions, please contact the Scholarship Program Coordinator, Cherie Mertz, at Cherie.Mertz@ky.gov or (502) 782-4794.