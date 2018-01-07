Museum of the Bible presentation to take place in Herrin, IL

West Monroe Apostolic Church in Herrin, Illinois will host a special presentation on the new Museum of the Bible.

The museum itself is in Washington D.C.

On Jan. 28 at 6pm, featured special guests Dr. William Guice, Director of Church Engagement and Lee Crisp, Board of Directors, Museum of the Bible will talk about the new museum that joins D.C.'s storied pantheon of cultural and research institutions in and around the National Mall.

Opened late in 2017, the eight-story, 430,000-square-foot Museum of the Bible invites all people to engage with the Bible by engaging presentations of the book that has shaped modern culture like no other.

"Washington, D.C., is the museum capital of the world," said Steve Green, Museum of the Bible board chairman.

"So, it's only fitting that our board selected Washington as the home for this international museum. We invite everyone—adults and children, the intellectually curious and most seasoned of scholars alike—to Museum of the Bible to explore the most important and influential book ever written."

Displaying artifacts from the Green Collection, one of the world’s largest private collections of rare biblical texts and artifacts, the museum will present the Bible’s impact, history and narrative through a series of high-tech exhibits, immersive settings and interactive experiences built for guests of all ages.

