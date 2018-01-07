Police catch man in Mt. Vernon after 3 separate crimes in one night

Mt. Vernon Police responded to an attempted burglary at the Dollar Tree on Jan. 5 at 9:41 p.m.

According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, employees of the Dollar Tree reported that a white male entered the store and attempted to break into the safe. The man ran when confronted by an employee.

Officers then responded to Time Square Liquor West at 10:07 p.m. for an attempted armed robbery. A man matching the description from the Dollar Tree attempted to rob the store with a handgun. The man ran from the store without taking anything.

At 10:23 p.m. officer responded to another attempted burglary at the Walmart Supercenter. According to Mt. Vernon Police, an employee of the Dollar Tree reported seeing the man from their attempted burglary.

Callie J.L. Buchman, 26, was caught at the Walmart store. He was identified as the suspect in the attempted burglary and attempted armed robbery, and also had stolen property from Walmart.

Buchman has been charged with Burglary, Aggravated Armed Robbery and Felony Retail Theft.

Buchman is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.