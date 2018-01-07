U-Pick-'Em football winners

Thanks to everyone who entered our "U-Pick-'Em" football contest. 17 weekly winners were chosen from the best scores of that week. Here is the list of winners

WINNER HOMETOWN PRIZE Week 1 Christopher Leimer Jackson $100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes Week 2 J.C. Williams East Prairie $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 3 Artasha Pittman Charleston $100 gift card to Ellis Battery Week 4 Connie Thorne Benton, Mo. $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 5 Robert Thornburgh Jackson $100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes Week 6 Shelley Yon Cape Girardeau Rescue Portable Power Pack & $50 gift card to Ellis Battery Week 7 Vickie KIoepper Mulkeytown $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 8 Richard Johnson Sikeston $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 9 Nick Leland Tiptonville $100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes Week 10 James Smith Thebes Rescue Portable Power Pack from Ellis Battery Week 11 Kathy Trimble Burfordville $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 12 Bryan Brawner Sikeston $100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes Week 13 Christopher Leimer Jackson $100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes Week 14 Michael Richmond Hayti $100 gift card to Ellis Battery Week 15 Delisal Cole Cape Girardeau $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 16 Jim Powell Charleston $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions Week 17 David Mckenzie Marion, IL $100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions

