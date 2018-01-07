U-Pick-'Em football winners

Thanks to everyone who entered our "U-Pick-'Em" football contest. 17 weekly winners were chosen from the best scores of that week. Here is the list of winners
|WINNER
|HOMETOWN
|PRIZE
|Week 1
|Christopher Leimer
|Jackson
|$100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes
|Week 2
|J.C. Williams
|East Prairie
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 3
|Artasha Pittman
|Charleston
|$100 gift card to Ellis Battery
|Week 4
|Connie Thorne
|Benton, Mo.
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 5
|Robert Thornburgh
|Jackson
|$100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes
|Week 6
|Shelley Yon
|Cape Girardeau
|Rescue Portable Power Pack & $50 gift card to Ellis Battery
|Week 7
|Vickie KIoepper
|Mulkeytown
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 8
|Richard Johnson
|Sikeston
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 9
|Nick Leland
|Tiptonville
|$100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes
|Week 10
|James Smith
|Thebes
|Rescue Portable Power Pack from Ellis Battery
|Week 11
|Kathy Trimble
|Burfordville
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 12
|Bryan Brawner
|Sikeston
|$100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes
|Week 13
|Christopher Leimer
|Jackson
|$100 card from Pioneer Manufactured Homes
|Week 14
|Michael Richmond
|Hayti
|$100 gift card to Ellis Battery
|Week 15
|Delisal Cole
|Cape Girardeau
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 16
|Jim Powell
|Charleston
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
|Week 17
|David Mckenzie
|Marion, IL
|$100 cash card from Merge Digital Solutions
