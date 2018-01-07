Cape Girardeau PD: Do not walk on frozen water

Mt. Vernon Police responded to an attempted burglary at the Dollar Tree on Jan. 5 at 9:41 p.m.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Sunday due to the threat of freezing rain impacting your Sunday afternoon and evening.
Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to remind people not to walk on frozen water - whether you think it's solid or not.
A Carbondale man was killed in a crash on I-57 on Saturday, January 6.
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A local 14-year-old boy’s former teacher at Aynor Middle School is talking about her one-time pupil more than a week after the teen took his own life following alleged school bullying.
