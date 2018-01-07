Cape Girardeau PD: Do not walk on frozen water

Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to remind people not to walk on frozen water - whether you think it's solid or not.

On Sunday, January 7, they received plenty of calls about kids being on the frozen water in Capaha Park.

They ask that if you see a person or animal that has fallen through the ice, please call 911. Do not try to rescue them yourself.

