Police search for vehicle involved in Interstate hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 in western Illinois that led to the death of a Nebraska man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened Friday evening near Nashville, Ill.

The Illinois State Police says 93-year-old Ervin Goeden died in the crash. Another passenger, 81-year-old Patricia Goeden, sustained major injuries. The driver, 56-year-old Eugene Tomasello, was unhurt. All three were from Omaha, Nebraska.

Police say Tomasello's eastbound vehicle veered off the road after another vehicle hit it at high speeds. Officers say the car that struck the vehicle had pulled into the passing lane before abruptly returning to the right lane and hitting Tomasell's vehicle.

Police are looking for a Cadillac STS that may have been involved in the crash but didn't stop.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

