Carbondale man killed after hitting semi on I-57

A Carbondale man was killed in a crash on I-57 on Saturday, January 6.

According to Illinois State Police, a car driven by 49-year-old Charles W. Shy of Carbondale, Illinois, failed to reduce his speed and struck the back of a semi near milepost 75.5.

Shy died from his injuries.

The semi driver, 32-year-old Saif H. Almuslmawi, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was not injured.

