Suspect taken in custody for deadly stabbing of Red Bud, IL man

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.

The stabbing happened in rural Red Bud on Saturday, January 6.

At approximately 10:59 p.m., the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a call of a man at the Red Bud Regional Hospital suffering from an apparent stab wound.

36-year-old Adam J. Sesto of Red Bud was pronounced dead before midnight.

A suspect was taken into custody on Sunday, January 7, by the Waterloo Police Department.

The suspect was transferred and is currently confined at the Randolph County Jail.

No charges have been filed yet.

An autopsy of Sesto is scheduled for January 7.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Red Bud Police Department, Randolph County Coroner’s Office, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.

