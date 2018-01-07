Missouri lawmakers honor ex-governor with portrait

Mt. Vernon Police responded to an attempted burglary at the Dollar Tree on Jan. 5 at 9:41 p.m.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Sunday due to the threat of freezing rain impacting your Sunday afternoon and evening.
Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to remind people not to walk on frozen water - whether you think it's solid or not.
A Carbondale man was killed in a crash on I-57 on Saturday, January 6.
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a stabbing that left one man dead.
