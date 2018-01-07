Bears interview Chiefs' Nagy for coaching job

The Chicago Bears were interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching job.
Terry Taylor scored eight of his 29 points in the final 3:00 and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds to help Austin Peay beat Southeast Missouri State 76-71 on Saturday night.
Admiral Schofield had 20 points and nine rebounds Saturday night and No. 23 Tennessee rallied in the second half to beat No. 17 Kentucky 76-65 and end a two-game skid.
Max Joseph and Jaume Sorolla scored 17 points apiece, both career highs, to lead Valparaiso to an 83-72 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.
