2 lawmakers, vastly different Confederate monument proposals

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Sunday due to the threat of freezing rain impacting your Sunday afternoon and evening.
Kentucky State Police have located and arrested a Marshall County Jail inmate who escaped on Thursday, December 7.
A crash on I-24 in McCracken early Sunday, January 7 sent one man to the hospital.
An Ironton, Missouri church canceled services on Sunday, January 7.
3 people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on K131 just north of Mayfield on Saturday, January 6.
