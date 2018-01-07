Paducah man injured in I-24 crash

A crash on I-24 in McCracken early Sunday, January 7 sent one man to the hospital.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m., near mile marker 16.

25-year-old Cody S. Thompson of Paducah, Kentucky, had just entered traffic from the westbound on-ramp of I-24 when he apparently lost control of his car.

His vehicle entered the grass median and passed through the cable barrier system, ultimately coming to rest in the center of the eastbound lanes of travel, directly under the Benton Road overpass.

Thompson then got out of his car, fearing that oncoming traffic might hit him.

A second car, driven by 28-year-old Dustin L.Manley of Gilbertsville, Kentucky, was able to miss Thompson's car on the road, but his vehicle hit one of Thompson's legs before colliding with the cable barrier system.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service for treatment.

Deputies were assisted by the Paducah Police Department, Reidland Farley Fire Department and Meadows Towing.

I-24 was closed for approximately one hour for investigation and debris cleanup.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.