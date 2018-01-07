Ironton, MO church cancels Sunday service

An Ironton, Missouri church canceled services on Sunday, January 7.

Both morning and evening church services at Arcadia Valley Assembly of God were canceled.

If you're going to church, make sure you download the First Alert Weather App and keep track of the freezing rain that could be possible in your area. The First Alert Weather Team declared Sunday a First Alert Action Day due to the slick travel conditions that are possible after rain moves through the Heartland.

