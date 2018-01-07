Ironton, MO church cancels Sunday service

A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Sunday due to the threat of freezing rain impacting your Sunday afternoon and evening.
An Ironton, Missouri church canceled services on Sunday, January 7.
3 people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on K131 just north of Mayfield on Saturday, January 6.
Dunkin' Donuts is paring back its food and drink offerings.
Dozens gathered at the Union County Courthouse on Saturday, January 6 to celebrate the county's 200th birthday.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A female white tiger cub seized in Louisiana several weeks ago has found a new home at an exotic animal sanctuary in California, but authorities are tight-lipped about exactly where the animal was found.
