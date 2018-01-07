Joseph, Sorolla lead Valpo past Southern Illinois 83-72

Terry Taylor scored eight of his 29 points in the final 3:00 and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds to help Austin Peay beat Southeast Missouri State 76-71 on Saturday night.
Admiral Schofield had 20 points and nine rebounds Saturday night and No. 23 Tennessee rallied in the second half to beat No. 17 Kentucky 76-65 and end a two-game skid.
Max Joseph and Jaume Sorolla scored 17 points apiece, both career highs, to lead Valparaiso to an 83-72 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
