Union County, IL celebrates 200th birthday

Dozens gathered at the Union County Courthouse on Saturday, January 6 to celebrate the county's 200th birthday.

Union County was officially formed as a county of the Illinois territory on January 2, 1818, making it older than the State of Illinois itself which was founded later in the year in December of 1818.

A ceremony was held by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society featuring Union County States Attorney Tyler Edmonds as Governor Ninian Edwards, Duane Hileman and Lillian Milam as John and Julie Grammer and more.

"It is very nice to see so many people interested in the history of our county and what we can learn from the past and how we can apply that going forward," Edmonds said. "It's really encouraging to see so many people interested in where we come from and then ultimately where we are going."

This event had several exhibits for the people to look at that are about the county's past history.

This includes copies of the 1818 consensus of the county, plat maps, Jonesboro Township poll book and more.

One man brought a rare artifact he acquired many years ago. It's a land grant from 1854 that is still in great condition.

"I come down here and still look for ancient artifacts from the Mill Creek chert campsites from the Mississippian people," John Samuel said.

Samuel spoke about how Union County was formed and how his ancestors settled here.

"We were settled before the War of 1812," Samuel said. "A lot of influx of people from Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas. My relatives came up from the Carolinas through East Tennessee and crossed over Kentucky and settled in Williamson County."

Also on hand were the bicentennial postal mark envelopes on sale along with Sesquicentennial Medallions from 1968 from Illinois and Union County.

The Anna-Jonesboro Women's Club also served refreshments while Marshall Pogue, a violinist, played the fiddle.

