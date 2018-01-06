House Democrats push ethics reforms, many aimed at Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Democrats in the Missouri House are proposing ethics reforms that appear to be aimed at Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Democrats this week unveiled ethics reform bills, including one that would prohibit elected officials and government employees from using software that that deletes messages after they're read. The governor and some of his staff reportedly use an app on their personal phones that deletes text messages, which critics say violates the state's open records laws.

The Columbia Missourian reports two other Democratic proposals also appear aimed at Greitens. One would require committees that plan inauguration events to disclose who donated money - something Greitens has refused to do. Another bill would require groups that currently can hide their donors to report the money they spend on candidates or ballot measures.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

