Sikeston DPS needing help with hit-and-run investigation

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for more information in a hit-and-run that left one woman in serious condition on Friday, January 5.

At 6:45 p.m., officers with the Sikeston DPS responded to a call of a disoriented woman in a parking lot on Rose Parkway in Sikeston.

The woman was found and then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers checked the area and found the woman's vehicle broken down on the side of State Highway ZZ, just east of State Highway BB, a mile away from where the woman was found.

Hospital staff said the woman had serious internal injuries with being struck by a vehicle.

Officers suggested that she may have been struck by a vehicle while walking along the roadway.

No driver or vehicle has been identified in this case.

The victim remains hospitalized in a serious but stable condition.

There were several vehicles on the road around the time of the incident, so they are hoping someone saw what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

