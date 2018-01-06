Deadly hit-and-run crash in Washington County, IL

A Nebraska man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Friday, January 5.

The hit-and-run vehicle and the 2014 Toyota Avalon were traveling eastbound on I-64 near milepost 47.

The possible Black Cadillac approached the Toyota at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle kept changing lanes and then struck the Toyota causing it to run off the road.

The Toyota then struck a tree.

The driver, 56-year-old Eugene P. Tomasello, from Omaha, Nebraska, and his two passengers, Patricia A. Goeden, 81, and Ervin H. Goeden, 93, both from Omaha were inside.

Patricia sustained major injuries and Ervin was killed.

Tomasello, the driver, was not injured.

The driver of the black Cadillac did not stop at the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on I-64.

The vehicle could possibly have silver paint transfer on the middle or rear passenger side.

This crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 ext. 1202.

