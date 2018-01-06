2 dead in single-vehicle Jefferson Co., MO crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Count on Friday, January 5 at 11:26 p.m.

Jason Ramsey, 22, was driving on Londell road with passenger Joseph Simmons, 22, when the vehicle when it began to skid and crossed the center of the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ramsey's vehicle left the road and hit a tree. Ramsey and Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was apparent that neither Ramsey or Simmons was a wearing a seatbelt.

