Illinois State Police seek 100th anniversary logo designs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials are seeking more submissions for an Illinois State Police logo design contest.

The new logo will be used to commemorate the agency's 100th anniversary in 2022. The contest is open to Illinois State Police employees and retirees, along with the general public.

The contest is open until March. It began in November.

So far, the agency has received roughly 50 designs.

Designs will be judged on professionalism, theme, integrity, color and nostalgia. The submissions will become property of Illinois State Police.

The top three logo design winners will also receive cash prizes. Participants will receive a certificate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.