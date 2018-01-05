Heartland Hoops scores from Friday 1/5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops scores from Friday 1/5

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/5.

(Boys)

Notre Dame-65
Father Tolton-54

Kennett-52
Jackson-76

Harrisburg-63
Murphysboro-60
Final OT

Carbondale-66
Marion-49

Puxico-105
Clarkton-59

Charleston-86
#1 Sikeston-82

South Pemiscot-60
Malden-57

Duchesne-77
Saxony Lutheran-66

Delta-103
Zalma-83

Hayti -72
NMCC-60

Crystal City-27
St. Vincent-58

East Prairie-68
Bloomfield-45

Oran-74
Meadow Hts.-51

Advance-59
Bernie-55
Final OT

Chaffee-73
Scott City-45

(Girls)

Jackson-46
Webster Groves-37

