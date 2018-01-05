Heartland Hoops scores from Friday 1/5

Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/5. (Boys) Notre Dame-65 Father Tolton-54 Kennett-52 Jackson-76 Harrisburg-63 Murphysboro-60 Final OT Carbondale-66 Marion-49 Puxico-105 Clarkton-59 Charleston-86 #1 Sikeston-82 South Pemiscot-60 Malden-57 Duchesne-77 Saxony Lutheran-66 Delta-103 Zalma-83 Hayri-72 NMCC-60 Crystal City-27 St. Vincent-58 East Prairie-68 Bloomfield-45 Oran-74 Meadow Hts.-51 (Girls) Jackson-46 Webster Groves-37
Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley joined Missouri coach Barry Odom's staff Friday as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The group that owns the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green have reached a settlement, ending a long-standing feud over financing of the arena where the NHL team plays.
