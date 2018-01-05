Murray State professor completes Rotary Peace Fellowship

Dr. Kala Chakradhar of Murray State University recently completed a three-month fellowship at a Rotary Peace Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dr. Chakradhar is an associate professor of social work in the College of Education and Human Services at Murray State University.

The typical day for Dr. Chakradhar abroad consisted of teaching modules presented by expert international speakers.

“In taking my fellowship experience forward, I am working on developing a course on peace and conflict resolution for Murray State students and am also exploring avenues to initiate trauma-informed care for the school community,” Chakradhar said.

This honor was part of a professional development certificate program and focused on peace and conflict resolution.

Those interested in learning more about Rotary International may visit rotary.org.

