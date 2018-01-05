Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to join Missouri staff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to join Missouri staff

(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley joined Missouri coach Barry Odom's staff Friday as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Dooley replaces Josh Heupel, who left last month to become Central Florida's head coach.

Dooley, the 49-year-old son of former Georgia coaching great Vince Dooley, spent the past five seasons with the Cowboys after going 15-21 in three seasons as Tennessee's head coach. He was 17-20 as head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2007-09.

"I am excited to be a Mizzou Tiger and look forward to helping Coach Odom carry out his vision for the program," Dooley said in a school release. "I am grateful for this opportunity, and am ready to get to Columbia and go to work."

Dooley served on Nick Saban's staffs with LSU and the Miami Dolphins.

Dooley played at Virginia, earned a law degree from the University of Georgia in 1994. He practiced law at a private firm in Atlanta for two years before getting into coaching.

For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Hall of Famer Julius 'Dr. J' Erving falls ill at 76ers game

    Hall of Famer Julius 'Dr. J' Erving falls ill at 76ers game

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-01-06 04:07:22 GMT
    Saturday, January 6 2018 3:48 AM EST2018-01-06 08:48:29 GMT

    Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.

    Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.

  • Heartland Hoops scores from Friday 1/5

    Heartland Hoops scores from Friday 1/5

    Friday, January 5 2018 11:06 PM EST2018-01-06 04:06:42 GMT

    Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/5. (Boys) Notre Dame-65 Father Tolton-54 Kennett-52 Jackson-76 Harrisburg-63 Murphysboro-60 Final OT Carbondale-66 Marion-49 Puxico-105 Clarkton-59 Charleston-86 #1 Sikeston-82 South Pemiscot-60 Malden-57 Duchesne-77 Saxony Lutheran-66 Delta-103 Zalma-83 Hayri-72 NMCC-60 Crystal City-27 St. Vincent-58 East Prairie-68 Bloomfield-45 Oran-74 Meadow Hts.-51 (Girls) Jackson-46 Webster Groves-37 Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights ...

    Heartland basketball scores from Friday 1/5. (Boys) Notre Dame-65 Father Tolton-54 Kennett-52 Jackson-76 Harrisburg-63 Murphysboro-60 Final OT Carbondale-66 Marion-49 Puxico-105 Clarkton-59 Charleston-86 #1 Sikeston-82 South Pemiscot-60 Malden-57 Duchesne-77 Saxony Lutheran-66 Delta-103 Zalma-83 Hayri-72 NMCC-60 Crystal City-27 St. Vincent-58 East Prairie-68 Bloomfield-45 Oran-74 Meadow Hts.-51 (Girls) Jackson-46 Webster Groves-37 Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights ...

  • Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to join Missouri staff

    Derek Dooley leaves Dallas Cowboys to join Missouri staff

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-01-06 00:05:30 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley joined Missouri coach Barry Odom's staff Friday as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

    Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach Derek Dooley joined Missouri coach Barry Odom's staff Friday as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

    •   
Powered by Frankly