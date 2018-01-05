Tips to washing your car during frigid temps

As ice is a possibility, salt is being put down on the road and car washes are busy with people cleaning their vehicles off.

The salt on the road can cause your car to rust faster than normal-- that's why so many people want to get it off as soon as possible.

Zach Huckstep with Huckstep Body Shop said it's important to get the salt washed off, but he says with these temps, you want to make sure your doors and windows don't freeze.

"When you get your car washed, um make sure to dry it off, real fast and you know make sure you park in a garage if you have one and if you don't if it does freeze just be careful when you open your car," said Huckstep.

Some car washes actually choose to close when the temperature is below freezing.

