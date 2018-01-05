Benton, IL man pleads guilty to defrauding former employer of $500K

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area.
The United States Geological Survey reports a 2.5 magnitude earthquake shook near Marston, Missouri on Tuesday, June 19.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says to be on the lookout for a traffic paint striping crews working along Kentucky highways.
The sheriff's department has arrested a suspect after a man was shot in Union County, Illinois on Monday, June 18.
The City of Mt. Vernon has created a new website page that will allow customers to view and pay their utility bill.
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes east of Montgomery.
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."
"God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do."
