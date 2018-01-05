Benton, IL man pleads guilty to defrauding former employer of $500K

A Benton, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to defrauding his former employer, according to the US Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)

Cary E. Moseley, 48, was indicted on January 4 on for wire and mail fraud. Mosley was employed as the manager of Southern Illinois Healthcare's radiation oncology department.

Mosley held a second job at Q.E.D. Medical Physics, Inc. Mosley made entries in QED’s electronic timekeeping system which falsely claimed that he had performed work he didn't do.

Mosley conducted his fraud scheme from December 2006 through July 2013 and that he was paid over $500,000.

Mosley pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. Mosley’s sentencing is scheduled for September 25, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the

United States District Court in Benton, Illinois.

The case is being investigated by agents from the Springfield Division, Fairview Heights Resident Agency, of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

